Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAPR. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 1,528.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,145,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,824 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 1,007.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 895,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,053,000 after acquiring an additional 815,048 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,211,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,996,000 after acquiring an additional 715,174 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at $12,828,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,334,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.23. The stock had a trading volume of 292,338 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.67 and a 200-day moving average of $34.70.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

