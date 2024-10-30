Evermay Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,051 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Henry Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 210,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 9,018 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,629,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 19,022.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,469,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,370 shares during the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 150,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 10,570 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 188,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after buying an additional 23,451 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DFAI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.45. The company had a trading volume of 118,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,022. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $32.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.