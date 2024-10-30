Evermay Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 541,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,238,000 after buying an additional 27,524 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,468,000 after acquiring an additional 43,586 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 385,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,255,000 after purchasing an additional 42,774 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $13,481,000. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 224,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,812,000 after acquiring an additional 12,385 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS ICF traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.70. 103,598 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

