Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,870 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228,821 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,631 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $892,895,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 89.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,407,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Fiduciary Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3,670.0% in the second quarter. Miramar Fiduciary Corp now owns 1,082,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,646 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $287.87. The stock had a trading volume of 584,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,321. The company has a market capitalization of $431.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $280.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.44. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.82 and a fifty-two week high of $289.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.