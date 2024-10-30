Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,870 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228,821 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,631 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $892,895,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 89.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,407,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Fiduciary Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3,670.0% in the second quarter. Miramar Fiduciary Corp now owns 1,082,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,646 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $287.87. The stock had a trading volume of 584,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,321. The company has a market capitalization of $431.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $280.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.44. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.82 and a fifty-two week high of $289.70.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
