Evermay Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54,043.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 438,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,239,000 after purchasing an additional 437,753 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 256.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,531,000 after acquiring an additional 113,339 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 78,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,028,000 after acquiring an additional 37,675 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 59,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,982,000 after acquiring an additional 33,931 shares during the period. Finally, Petredis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,040,000 after acquiring an additional 25,427 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VOOG traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $355.55. 44,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $238.42 and a 52-week high of $355.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $340.94 and a 200-day moving average of $327.61.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.