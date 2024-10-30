Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Position Increased by Pathway Financial Advisers LLC

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 6,705.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,740 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 83.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4,187.5% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $53,382.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,596. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $53,382.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,596. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $32,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,847 shares in the company, valued at $639,464.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

ES stock opened at $64.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $69.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of -239.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.64.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -1,059.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.07.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

