Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.160-0.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $273.0 million-$283.0 million. Extreme Networks also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

Shares of EXTR opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $20.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.14, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.76.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.21). Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 24.51% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $256.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Extreme Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extreme Networks

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $526,943.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,448,378 shares in the company, valued at $21,363,575.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Articles

