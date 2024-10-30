Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,349 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,064 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 389,098,435 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,186,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,528 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,951,174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475,631 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Intel by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 77,822,587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,410,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,550 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Intel by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,841,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,759,811,000 after buying an additional 2,457,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,513,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,161,779,000 after buying an additional 487,191 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on INTC. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.80.

Intel Stock Down 0.1 %

INTC stock opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.19.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

