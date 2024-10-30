Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Invests $210,000 in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVEM. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7,528.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,157,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,785,000 after buying an additional 2,128,958 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,181,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,336,000 after purchasing an additional 992,460 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,162,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,677,000 after purchasing an additional 803,346 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 90.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 908,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,654,000 after purchasing an additional 432,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $20,287,000.

AVEM opened at $63.30 on Wednesday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

