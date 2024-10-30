Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,350 Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 566.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3,484.7% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock opened at $26.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.50 and its 200-day moving average is $26.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.52.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

