Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 24,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.
OMC stock opened at $101.70 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $106.51. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.72.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Macquarie increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.11.
In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $421,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,053.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $421,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,053.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,738.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.
