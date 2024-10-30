Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 24,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Price Performance

OMC stock opened at $101.70 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $106.51. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Macquarie increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Omnicom Group

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $421,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,053.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $421,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,053.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,738.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.