Fetch.ai Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.16 Billion (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $1.30 or 0.00001809 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion and approximately $132.12 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00036515 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006017 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00011203 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00006180 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00003504 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,719,493,897 coins and its circulating supply is 2,426,533,247 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.