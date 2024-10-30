Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,177 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in EOG Resources by 228.4% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 10,868 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $1,217,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in EOG Resources by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 380,287 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $46,192,000 after buying an additional 138,869 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,491,898 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $190,724,000 after buying an additional 9,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. raised its position in EOG Resources by 3,976.8% during the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 10,885 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,135.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,135.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $120.49 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.94 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.20.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

