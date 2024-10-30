Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,556 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,609,143 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,706,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,488 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 16.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,012,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $603,038,000 after buying an additional 415,902 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 235.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,730,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $541,844,000 after buying an additional 1,916,900 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 10.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,690,181 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $538,547,000 after acquiring an additional 247,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,473,831 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $495,236,000 after acquiring an additional 164,732 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,037,819 shares in the company, valued at $181,732,485.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG stock opened at $175.64 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $145.70 and a one year high of $214.50. The company has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.27 and a 200-day moving average of $193.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $2.34 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FANG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $225.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.09.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

