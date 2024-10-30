Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $269.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.60.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $262.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.30. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.79 and a 52-week high of $287.01. The stock has a market cap of $149.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.56 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,678.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

