Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $69.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.75. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.18 and a 12 month high of $77.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.35.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

