Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Purchases 144 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at $9,877,305.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total transaction of $974,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,402,431.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at $9,877,305.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,418 shares of company stock worth $15,247,052 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $131.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.82 and a 52-week high of $133.27. The company has a market cap of $204.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 117.94% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.85.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

