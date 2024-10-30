Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Sells 191 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 892,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,774 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 794.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 29,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 26,376 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield FTC Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenfield FTC Inc. now owns 290,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

EFA stock opened at $80.22 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.26 and a 12-month high of $84.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.18.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

