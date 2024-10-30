Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Trims Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,799,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth $213,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 8.6% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 16.8% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at $167,748,829.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $12,187,213.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at $167,748,829.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock opened at $287.15 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $210.25 and a fifty-two week high of $302.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $287.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.23. The stock has a market cap of $116.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.37.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

