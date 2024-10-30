Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Holdings Boosted by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 759,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,267 shares during the period. Fidelity High Dividend ETF accounts for about 10.4% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $38,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 105.5% in the second quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $209,000.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $50.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.28 and its 200 day moving average is $47.99. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

