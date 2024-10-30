Fidus Investment (FDUS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $35.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.88 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 67.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fidus Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FDUS opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. Fidus Investment has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $20.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average is $19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidus Investment to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.