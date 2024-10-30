Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $14.87 million during the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 12.00%.

Finward Bancorp Stock Down 0.0 %

Finward Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.95. Finward Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $33.05. The company has a market capitalization of $134.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.53.

Finward Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Finward Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Separately, Hovde Group raised shares of Finward Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

