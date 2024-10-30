First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.3359 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

First Citizens BancShares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 0.5 %

FCNCP traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $23.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,006. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.45. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $24.38.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

