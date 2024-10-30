First Energy Metals (CVE:FE) Trading Up ∞ – Should You Buy?

First Energy Metals Ltd (CVE:FE – Get Free Report) was up ∞ during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 9,594 shares.
First Energy Metals Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53.
First Energy Metals Company Profile
First Energy Metals Limited, an early stage exploration company, explores and develops mineral properties. Its early stage exploration properties include the Kaslo Silver property that covers an area of approximately 4,000 hectares located in southern British Columbia; the Phyllis Cobalt property that consists of 112 mineral claim units covering an area of approximately 1,750 hectares located in Kenora Mining District, Ontario; and the Russel Graphite property, which comprises 30 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 1,798.06 hectares located in Gatineau area of Quebec province.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Energy Metals
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Is McDonald’s Stock a Smart Buy After Sell-Off and Earnings?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
Receive News & Ratings for First Energy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Energy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.