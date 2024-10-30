First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Short Interest Update

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,700 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the September 30th total of 156,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,937.0 days.

First National Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of FNLIF traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.38. 3,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.20. First National Financial has a 52-week low of $24.95 and a 52-week high of $29.45.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

