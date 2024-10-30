First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys 1,703 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,244 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 66,909.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,378,390 shares of the software company’s stock worth $713,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,333 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $621,179,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth about $663,745,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Adobe by 17.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,857,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,718 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its position in shares of Adobe by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,285,596 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $648,712,000 after acquiring an additional 575,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.82, for a total value of $786,144.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,675,744.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,569,166. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.82, for a total value of $786,144.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at $9,675,744.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,511 shares of company stock worth $17,408,530. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ADBE traded up $4.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $489.58. 837,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,169,311. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $526.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $516.01. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.40.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

