First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $5.36 Million Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 51,967.1% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 657,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,956,000 after purchasing an additional 656,344 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 85,533.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 532,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,972,000 after purchasing an additional 532,016 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Elevance Health by 34.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,062,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,698,000 after purchasing an additional 523,910 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth about $203,389,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth $173,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $622.00 to $501.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $530.00 price objective (down from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $605.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $589.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total value of $3,205,182.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,915.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total value of $3,205,182.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,915.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded up $3.43 on Wednesday, hitting $414.00. 537,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $397.98 and a one year high of $567.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $509.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $523.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.66 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.47 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

