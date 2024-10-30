First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 1,190 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.5% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 5.6% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.2% during the first quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,328. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson purchased 2,205 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,161.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Trading Up 0.1 %

ETN stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $345.91. 499,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,941. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $198.68 and a one year high of $349.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $137.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $320.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.88.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.36%.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

