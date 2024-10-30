First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Short Interest Up 27.3% in October

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the September 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSZ traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.35. 233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,676. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $55.19 and a 12-month high of $71.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.19 million, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 1.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 34,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

About First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (FSZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Switzerland index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index of 40 Swiss companies selected from the NASDAQ Switzerland Index. It aims to outperform the broader market using a quant-based methodology.

