First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $115.22 and last traded at $115.22, with a volume of 1747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.24.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.73 million, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Trading of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

