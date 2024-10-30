Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0517 per share on Friday, November 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $17.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average of $14.75.

About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

