Ford Motor (NYSE:F) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.89% from the company’s previous close.

F has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.41.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average is $11.65. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

