Foresight Enterprise VCT (LON:FTF) Increases Dividend to GBX 7.10 Per Share

Foresight Enterprise VCT (LON:FTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 12.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from Foresight Enterprise VCT’s previous dividend of $3.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Foresight Enterprise VCT Price Performance

Shares of FTF opened at GBX 57 ($0.74) on Wednesday. Foresight Enterprise VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 53.50 ($0.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 64 ($0.83). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 56.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 57.50. The firm has a market cap of £152.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,425.00 and a beta of -0.03.

Get Foresight Enterprise VCT alerts:

About Foresight Enterprise VCT

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Foresight Enterprise VCT Plc is a venture capital trust managed by Foresight Group. It specializes in investments in unquoted companies. It mainly invests in the technology, media & telecommunication, industrials & manufacturing, healthcare, business services, consumer & leisure. It typically invests in United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Enterprise VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Enterprise VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.