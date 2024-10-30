Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC Buys 6,995 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 126,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $6,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTIP. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter.

VTIP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.77. The company had a trading volume of 417,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,288. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.51. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

