Fortitude Family Office LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21,571.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010,682 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after buying an additional 1,079,452 shares during the period. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $157,187,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 461.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 702,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,501,000 after acquiring an additional 577,210 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9,654.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 550,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 544,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $256.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.94. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $179.11 and a 1-year high of $256.29.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

