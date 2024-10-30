Fortitude Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 2,673 Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,626,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,734,000 after buying an additional 4,313,841 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,430,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,741 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,211,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,677,000 after purchasing an additional 108,172 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 6,751,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,991,000 after purchasing an additional 60,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 42.5% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,427,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,870 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.36. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $24.89 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

