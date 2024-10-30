Fortitude Family Office LLC Takes $50,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,485,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Stephenson & Company Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Stephenson & Company Inc. now owns 18,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $96.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.33. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.53 and a 52 week high of $97.90.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

