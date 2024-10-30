Fortitude Family Office LLC Takes Position in ActivePassive Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:APCB)

Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ActivePassive Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:APCB – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Separately, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ActivePassive Core Bond ETF by 260.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the period.

Get ActivePassive Core Bond ETF alerts:

ActivePassive Core Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:APCB opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.62. ActivePassive Core Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.97 and a fifty-two week high of $30.57.

ActivePassive Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The ActivePassive Core Bond ETF (APCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that blends active and passive investment strategies. The fund seeks to provide current income with low volatility of principal APCB was launched on May 3, 2023 and is managed by Envestnet.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ActivePassive Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:APCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ActivePassive Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ActivePassive Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.