Frasers Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SDIPF) Short Interest Update

Frasers Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SDIPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the September 30th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Frasers Group stock remained flat at $11.75 during trading hours on Wednesday. Frasers Group has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.63.

Frasers Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, accessories, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, International Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

