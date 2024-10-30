FY2024 EPS Estimates for Sanofi Lifted by Leerink Partnrs

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Sanofi in a report issued on Sunday, October 27th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.14. The consensus estimate for Sanofi’s current full-year earnings is $4.25 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Sanofi’s FY2026 earnings at $4.99 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.73 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sanofi

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $53.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Sanofi has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $58.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanofi

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 1,017.9% in the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 11,655 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 12.1% during the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 6.0% during the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 45,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sanofi by 8.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 111,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sanofi

(Get Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.