G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 817,100 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the September 30th total of 719,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.4 days.
G Mining Ventures Price Performance
Shares of GMINF stock traded down C$0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$8.86. 28,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,337. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.36. G Mining Ventures has a 12-month low of C$2.85 and a 12-month high of C$9.79.
G Mining Ventures Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than G Mining Ventures
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Is McDonald’s Stock a Smart Buy After Sell-Off and Earnings?
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
Receive News & Ratings for G Mining Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G Mining Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.