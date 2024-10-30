Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Has $26.10 Million Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises about 5.9% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $26,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 50,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares in the last quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 12.7% during the third quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 566,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,996,000 after acquiring an additional 63,851 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4,120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,571,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463,335 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 46.7% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 9,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,869,083. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.85.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 10.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

