Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,011 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $66.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.64 and a 200-day moving average of $63.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $68.38.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

