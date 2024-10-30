Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CGGR. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 51,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 828.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 209,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after buying an additional 186,612 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,210,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,114,000 after buying an additional 249,696 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.26 and its 200 day moving average is $32.91. Capital Group Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $35.84.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

