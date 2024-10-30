Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 90,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 31,770 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 20,509 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000.

First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MMLG stock opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.83 million, a P/E ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 1.41. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $29.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.56.

First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (MMLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large cap growth stocks. Stock selections are made by two portfolio managers. MMLG was launched on Jul 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

