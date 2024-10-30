Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Has $270,000 Stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JGRO opened at $79.12 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $79.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.53.

About JPMorgan Active Growth ETF

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

