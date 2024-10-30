Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Invests $220,000 in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $286,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.
Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:CGSD opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $24.97 and a 52-week high of $26.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.61.
About Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF
The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.
