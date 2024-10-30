Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $378,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. BOKF NA grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Presilium Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 292,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,460,000 after acquiring an additional 28,158 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 16,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV stock opened at $77.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.73 and a 1 year high of $79.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.29.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

