Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $378,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. BOKF NA grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Presilium Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 292,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,460,000 after acquiring an additional 28,158 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 16,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BSV stock opened at $77.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.73 and a 1 year high of $79.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.29.
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Is McDonald’s Stock a Smart Buy After Sell-Off and Earnings?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.