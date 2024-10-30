Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Sells 9,446 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) by 55.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,446 shares during the quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 618,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,676,000 after buying an additional 98,505 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after buying an additional 33,323 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 161,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 124,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 118,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 24,144 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock opened at $30.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.76 million, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.89. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $32.85.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.