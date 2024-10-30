GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Down 3.2% – Time to Sell?

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $85.13 and last traded at $85.59. 1,292,104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 2,982,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.42.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Redburn Atlantic raised GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.23.

The company has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.39.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GEHC. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 575.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 17,992 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 115,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,541,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,025,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,212,000 after acquiring an additional 20,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

